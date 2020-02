BRIEF-NVIDIA Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $1.89

Feb 13 (Reuters) - NVIDIA Corp:

* NVIDIA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2020

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.89

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53

* Q4 REVENUE $3.11 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.97 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.67 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION WILL LIKELY CLOSE IN EARLY PART OF CALENDAR 2020

* SEES Q1 OF FISCAL 2021 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $3.00 BILLION, PLUS OR MINUS 2 PERCENT

* NVIDIA - WHILE ULTIMATE EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE, REDUCED REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR Q1 BY $100 MILLION TO ACCOUNT FOR POTENTIAL IMPACT

* Q1 GAAP & NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS EXPECTED TO BE 65.0 PERCENT & 65.4 PERCENT, RESPECTIVELY, PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS

* QTRLY NON GAAP GROSS MARGIN 65.4% VERSUS 56.0%

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.86 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA