March 19 (Reuters) - Nvoi Ltd:

* WELL FUNDED WITH A CURRENT CASH AT BANK OF $4.65 MILLION AND NO DEBT

* IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO MAINTAIN LOW OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE & MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ACTIVITIES

* WORK FROM HOME ARRANGEMENTS NOT ANTICIPATED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS