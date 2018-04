April 19 (Reuters) - NVR Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $39.34

* Q1 REVENUE $1.529 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.47 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $31.79 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN HOMEBUILDING SECTION, HOMEBUILDING REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2018 TOTALED $1.49 BILLION, 19% HIGHER THAN YEAR EARLIER PERIOD

* IN HOMEBUILDING SECTION, NEW ORDERS IN Q1 2018, INCREASED 17% TO 5,174 UNITS, WHEN COMPARED TO 4,424 UNITS IN Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: