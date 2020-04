BRIEF-NWF Group Says Continued To Trade Well Through Q3

April 29 (Reuters) - NWF Group PLC:

* NWF GROUP PLC - TRADING UPGRADE AND COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE

* NWF GROUP PLC - GROUP HAS NOT SOUGHT ANY GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR OPERATIONS NOR FURLOUGHED ANY STAFF TO DATE

* NWF GROUP PLC - GROUP HAS COMMITTED BANK FACILITIES OF £65.0 MILLION, RUNNING TO OCTOBER 2023

* NWF GROUP PLC - CONTINUED TO TRADE WELL THROUGH Q3, IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* NWF GROUP PLC - SEEN A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DEMAND AND ACTIVITY LEVELS DURING MARCH AND APRIL TO DATE

* NWF GROUP PLC - EXPECTED THAT ACTIVITY LEVELS WILL REDUCE IN MAY

* NWF GROUP PLC - ANTICIPATES THAT OVERALL TRADING FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR

* NWF GROUP PLC -DOES NOT BELIEVE IT IS APPROPRIATE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MAY 2021