June 19 (Reuters) - NWS Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN GROUP’S PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* EXPECTED CO WILL MAINTAIN EXISTING SUSTAINABLE AND PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY

* SAW SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ON GROUP'S OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS DUE TO COVID-19