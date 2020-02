BRIEF-NWS Holdings Expects Toll Fee Exemption To Have Immediate Impact On Results Of Roads Segment

Feb 17 (Reuters) - NWS Holdings Ltd:

* MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT ISSUED NOTICE ON IMPLEMENTATION OF TOLL FEE EXEMPTION FROM 0:00 A.M. ON 17 FEB

* EXPECTED THAT COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN ITS EXISTING SUSTAINABLE AND PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY.

* CURRENTLY DOES NOT EXPECT TOLL FEE EXEMPTION TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OVERALL OPERATIONS IN LONG TERM

* EXPECTED THAT TOLL FEE EXEMPTION WILL INEVITABLY HAVE AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON RESULTS OF ROADS SEGMENT OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: