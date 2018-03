March 16 (Reuters) - Nxgold Ltd:

* NXGOLD COMMENCES EXPLORATION ON THE MT. ROE GOLD PROJECT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CAPITAL RAISING

* NXGOLD LTD - DETERMINED NOT TO PROCEED WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT ANNOUNCED ON FEB 13, 2018​

* NXGOLD LTD - ‍REMAINS FUNDED FOR ITS PROPOSED ACTIVITIES ON MT. ROE​