FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nxp Semiconductors NV reports qtrly earnings per share $0.31
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 12:53 AM / in 23 minutes

BRIEF-Nxp Semiconductors NV reports qtrly earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* NXP Semiconductors reports third quarter 2017 results

* NXP Semiconductors NV qtrly revenue of $2.39 billion, a decline of 3 percent year on year‍​

* NXP Semiconductors NV qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* NXP Semiconductors NV says continues to support and recommend the $110 Qualcomm offer for acceptance to NXP shareholders‍​

* NXP Semiconductors NV says within the automotive group, third quarter revenue was $948 million, up 11 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.