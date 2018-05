May 2 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv:

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.27 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.34 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.17

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS SAYS IT CONTINUE TO BELIEVE TRANSACTION WITH QUALCOMM IS IMPORTANT TO SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS’ LONG TERM REQUIREMENTS

* WILL NOT HOLD AN EARNINGS CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE FOR Q2 OF 2018 DUE TO PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP BY QUALCOMM

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: