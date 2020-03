March 1 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV:

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS UPDATES FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK DUE TO POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM THE CORONAVIRUS

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $50 MILLION TO $150 MILLION

* EXPECTATIONS FOR TOTAL REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2020 WILL BE REDUCED DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS - SEEN LOWER THAN EXPECTED SELL-THROUGH &ORDER PUSH OUTS IN BOTH DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL&WITH DIRECT CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: