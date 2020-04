April 7 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV:

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS UPDATES VIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 PERFORMANCE AND SETS DATE TO REVIEW DETAILED RESULTS

* ESTIMATES REFLECT A WORSE THAN ANTICIPATED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC VERSUS WHAT CO HAD ANTICIPATED ON MARCH 2

* PRELIM QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $997 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.12 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA