* NXSTAGE ANNOUNCES STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL OF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

* ‍MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018​

* ABOUT 94% OF VOTE CAST AT SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS VOTED IN FAVOR OF ADOPTION OF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE​