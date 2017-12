Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nxt-Id Inc:

* NXT-ID SUBSIDIARY FIT PAY AND CASCADE FINTECH TO CREATE PLATFORM FOR CONNECTING CRYPTOCURRENCIES TO THE PAYMENT ECOSYSTEM

* FITPAY SAYS JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF CRYPTOCURRENCY PLATFORM BY FITPAY AND CASCADE FINTECH IS EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN EARLY 2018