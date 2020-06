BRIEF-NY AG James Says Challenges Anticompetitive Conduct In Generic Drug Industry

June 10 (Reuters) -

* NY ATTORNEY GENERAL JAMES SAYS CHALLENGES ANTICOMPETITIVE CONDUCT IN GENERIC DRUG INDUSTRY

* NY AG JAMES SAYS COMPLAINT NAMES AS DEFENDANTS 26 GENERIC, DERMATOLOGICAL DRUG MANUFACTURERS AND 10 INDIVIDUAL EXECUTIVES

* AG JAMES - AS PART OF COALITION OF 51 AGS, FILED ANTITRUST COMPLAINT AGAINST KEY INDIVIDUAL EXECUTIVES, MANUFACTURERS OF DERMATOLOGICAL, GENERIC DRUGS

* AG JAMES - COMPLAINT ALLEGES ANTITRUST VIOLATIONS, PRICE-FIXING, MARKET ALLOCATING & RIGGING OF BIDS FOR MORE THAN 80 DIFFERENT TOPICAL, GENERIC DRUGS Source text: on.ny.gov/2AZvq60