BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman Launches Inquiry Into Cryptocurrency Exchanges

April 17 (Reuters) - New York A.G. Schneiderman:

* NEW YORK A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN LAUNCHES INQUIRY INTO CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGES

* LAUNCHED INQUIRY INTO POLICIES OF PLATFORMS USED BY CONSUMERS TO TRADE VIRTUAL OR “CRYPTO” CURRENCIES LIKE BITCOIN, ETHER

* SENT LETTERS TO 13 VIRTUAL CURRENCY TRADING PLATFORMS REQUESTING KEY INFORMATION ON OPERATIONS, INTERNAL CONTROLS

* SENT LETTERS TO 13 VIRTUAL CURRENCY TRADING PLATFORMS REQUESTING KEY INFORMATION ON SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT CUSTOMER ASSETS

* SENT LETTERS TO VIRTUAL CURRENCY TRADING PLATFORMS INCLUDING COINBASE, GEMINI TRUST CO, BITFLYER USA, IFINEX INC (BITFINEX)

* SENT LETTERS TO VIRTUAL CURRENCY TRADING PLATFORMS INCLUDING BITSTAMP USA INC AND PAYWARD INC (KRAKEN) Source text - (on.ny.gov/2ERCFJn)