Dec 21 (Reuters) - NY A.G. UNDERWOOD:

* NY A.G. UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES $68 MILLION MULTISTATE SETTLEMENT WITH UBS AG FOR ARTIFICIALLY MANIPULATING INTEREST RATES

* PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, UBS WILL CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH THE STATES' ONGOING INVESTIGATION