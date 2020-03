March 20 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James

* NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES - ORDERS CRAIGSLIST TO REMOVE POSTS SELLING FAKE CORONAVIRUS TREATMENTS

* NY AG JAMES - ORDERED CRAIGSLIST TO REMOVE POSTINGS WHERE USERS HAVE ATTEMPTED TO SELL NUMBER OF FAKE ITEMS, INCLUDING FAKE “IMMUNITY PACK”

* NY AG JAMES - DEMANDED CRAIGSLIST PROVIDE INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO ALL PROACTIVE EFFORTS TAKEN TO DETECT, REMOVE FRAUDULENT OR MISLEADING POSTINGS