BRIEF-NY DFS Fines Chubb Unit For Underwriting NRA-Branded “Carry Guard” Insurance Program

May 7 (Reuters) - New York Department Of Financial Services:

* DFS FINES CHUBB SUBSIDIARY ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE COMPANY $1.3 MILLION FOR UNDERWRITING NRA-BRANDED “CARRY GUARD” INSURANCE PROGRAM IN VIOLATION OF NEW YORK INSURANCE LAW

* INVESTIGATION FOUND NRA CARRY GUARD INSURANCE PROGRAM UNLAWFULLY PROVIDED LIABILITY INSURANCE TO GUN OWNERS WHO MAY BE CHARGED WITH CRIME INVOLVING LEGALLY-POSSESSED FIREARMS

* CHUBB UNIT WILL NO LONGER PARTICIPATE IN "CARRY GUARD" OR ANY SIMILAR PROGRAM IN NEW YORK