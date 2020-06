BRIEF-NY Fed Says Effective June 11 FOMC Directed To Increase SOMA Holdings Of Treasury Securities, Agency MBS, Agency CMBS At Least At Current Pace

June 10 (Reuters) - NY Fed:

* NY FED SAYS EFFECTIVE JUNE 11 FOMC DIRECTED TO INCREASE SOMA HOLDINGS OF TREASURY SECURITIES, AGENCY MBS, AGENCY CMBS AT LEAST AT CURRENT PACE

* NY FED SAYS DESK PLANS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE SOMA HOLDINGS OF TREASURY SECURITIES AT CURRENT PACE OF APPROXIMATELY $80 BILLION PER MONTH

* NY FED SAYS TREASURY PURCHASES WILL BE CONDUCTED ON A MONTHLY BASIS, STARTING WITH THE PERIOD FROM MID-JUNE TO MID-JULY

* NY FED SAYS TREASURY PURCHASES WILL CONTINUE TO BE CONDUCTED ACROSS A RANGE OF MATURITIES AND SECURITY TYPES

* NY FED SAYS DESK WILL CONTINUE TO ROLL OVER AT AUCTION ALL PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS FROM SOMA HOLDINGS OF MATURING TREASURY SECURITIES

* NY FED SAYS PLANS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE SOMA HOLDINGS OF AGENCY MBS AT CURRENT PACE, WHICH IS EQUIVALENT OF ABOUT $40 BILLION PER MONTH

* NY FED SAYS AGENCY MBS PURCHASES WILL BE CONDUCTED ON A MONTHLY BASIS, STARTING WITH PERIOD FROM MID-JUNE TO MID-JULY

* NY FED SAYS DESK WILL ANNOUNCE PLANNED MONTHLY AMOUNT OF TREASURY AND AGENCY MBS PURCHASES ON OR AROUND THE NINTH BUSINESS DAY OF EACH MONTH

* NY FED SAYS PLANS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE SOMA HOLDINGS OF AGENCY CMBS AT CURRENT PACE BY CONDUCTING WEEKLY OPERATIONS OF ABOUT $250 TO $500 MILLION

* NY FED-PREPARED TO INCREASE SIZE, ADJUST COMPOSITION OF ITS PURCHASE OPERATIONS AS NEEDED FOR SMOOTH FUNCTIONING OF TREASURY, AGENCY MBS, AGENCY CMBS MARKETS

* NY FED SAYS TOTAL AGENCY MBS PURCHASES DURING MID-JUNE MID-JULY MONTHLY PERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $96 BILLION Source text: nyfed.org/30teSOg