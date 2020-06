June 11 (Reuters) - NY Fed:

* NY FED STATEMENT REGARDING TREASURY SECURITIES SMALL VALUE EXERCISE

* NY FED SAYS INTENDS TO CONDUCT A SMALL VALUE TREASURY SALE OPERATION, WHICH WILL OCCUR ON JUNE 16, BEGINNING AROUND 1:30 PM ET, ENDING AT 2:00 PM ET

* NY FED SAYS SALE WILL NOT EXCEED A FACE VALUE OF $25 MILLION

* NY FED SAYS SALE WILL BE LIMITED TO TREASURY NOMINAL COUPON SECURITIES MATURING BETWEEN 4.5 AND 7 YEARS FROM DATE OF OPERATION Source text: nyfed.org/2UCbKvE