BRIEF-NY Fed Says Intends To Conduct Small Value Contingency Securities Lending Operation For Purpose Of Testing Its Contingency Operation Infrastructure

May 18 (Reuters) -

* NY FED SAYS INTENDS TO CONDUCT SMALL VALUE CONTINGENCY SECURITIES LENDING OPERATION FOR PURPOSE OF TESTING ITS CONTINGENCY OPERATION INFRASTRUCTURE

* NY FED-SMALL VALUE CONTINGENCY OPERATION TO BE CONDUCTED IN ADDITION TO REGULARLY SCHEDULED SECURITIES LENDING OPERATION

* NY FED SAYS SMALL VALUE CONTINGENCY OPERATION TO BE CONDUCTED ON THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2020, BEGINNING AT 12:30 PM ET AND ENDING AT 12:45 PM ET

* NY FED SAYS SMALL VALUE CONTINGENCY OPERATION WILL HAVE A MAXIMUM SIZE OF $120 MILLION Source text : nyfed.org/3dSpn0U