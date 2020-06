BRIEF-NY Fed Says Released Schedule Of Large-Scale Overnight, Term Repo Ops For Monthly Period From June 12 Through July 13

June 11 (Reuters) -

* NY FED SAYS RELEASED SCHEDULE OF LARGE-SCALE OVERNIGHT, TERM REPO OPERATIONS FOR MONTHLY PERIOD FROM JUNE 12, 2020 THROUGH JULY 13, 2020

* NY FED SAYS DESK IS ADJUSTING MINIMUM BID RATE AND TIMING OF REPO OPERATIONS GIVEN SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENTS IN U.S. DOLLAR FUNDING MARKET CONDITIONS

* NY FED SAYS BEGINNING JUNE 22, 2020, DESK PLANS TO SHIFT DAILY OVERNIGHT REPO OPERATIONS TO AFTERNOON

* NY FED -FROM JUNE 16, TO SET MIN BID RATE ON OVERNIGHT, 1-MONTH TERM REPO OPERATIONS EQUAL TO IOER ON OPERATION DAY + SPREAD OF 5,10 BASIS POINTS, RESPECTIVELY

* NY FED - BEGINNING WITH THIS MONTH'S RELEASE, DESK WILL NO LONGER PUBLISH DAILY UPDATES WITH NEXT BUSINESS DAY'S OPERATIONAL DETAILS Source text : nyfed.org/2BZmf5Z