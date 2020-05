BRIEF-NY Fed Says To Discontinue Three-Month Repo Operations During From May 14 Through June 11

May 13 (Reuters) -

* NY FED SAYS WILL DISCONTINUE THREE-MONTH REPO OPERATIONS DURING MONTHLY PERIOD FROM MAY 14, 2020 THROUGH JUNE 11, 2020.

* NY FED SAYS WILL DISCONTINUE THREE-MONTH REPO OPERATIONS DURING THIS MONTHLY PERIOD IN LIGHT OF MORE STABLE REPO MARKET CONDITIONS

* NY FED SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO CONDUCT AN OVERNIGHT REPO OPERATION ONCE PER DAY AND ONE-MONTH REPO OPERATIONS ONCE PER WEEK

* NY FED SAYS ONE-MONTH OPERATIONS CONDUCTED DURING THIS MONTHLY PERIOD TO MATURE ON TUESDAYS IN ORDER TO SHIFT FUTURE TERM OFFERINGS TO THIS DAY OF WEEK

* NY FED SAYS RELEASED SCHEDULE OF LARGE-SCALE OVERNIGHT AND TERM REPURCHASE AGREEMENT OPERATIONS FOR MONTHLY PERIOD FROM MAY 14 THROUGH JUNE 11 Source text : nyfed.org/2Wur27m