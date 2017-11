BRIEF-Nykredit to discontinue IPO preparations

Nov 7 (Reuters) - NYKREDIT REALKREDIT A/S

* RECOMMENDATION OF SALE OF SHARES TO DANISH PENSION COMPANIES

* SAYS - ‍FORENET KREDIT HAS TODAY CONCLUDED A CONDITIONAL SALES AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF DANISH PENSION COMPANIES HEADED BY PFA AND WITH PENSIONDANMARK, PKA, AP PENSION AND MP PENSION AS CO-INVESTORS​

* SAYS- ‍PENSION COMPANIES WILL BUY 10.9% OF SHARES IN NYKREDIT A/S FROM FORENET KREDIT AT A PRICE OF DKK 7.5BN​

* SAYS ‍BACKED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD OF NYKREDIT A/S, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FORENET KREDIT WILL RECOMMEND THAT COMMITTEE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF FORENET KREDIT APPROVE TRANSACTION AFTER WHICH IPO PREPARATIONS WILL BE DISCONTINUED​