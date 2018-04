April 12 (Reuters) - Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp:

* NYMOX ANNOUNCES $16.25 MILLION EQUITY FINANCING WITH QUALIFIED LONG-TERM INVESTORS

* WITH NEW FUNDS, TO BE FINANCED BEYOND EXPECTED OUTCOME TIMINGS FOR REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN EUROPE & U.S. FOR FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: