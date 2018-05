BRIEF-Nymox Announces Relocation Of Company Headquarters To Switzerland

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp:

* NYMOX ANNOUNCES RELOCATION OF COMPANY HEADQUARTERS TO SWITZERLAND

* NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP - INITIATED PROCESS OF RELOCATING COMPANY HEADQUARTERS FROM NASSAU, BAHAMAS TO ZUG IN SWITZERLAND

* NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP - PREPARING FOR SCALE-UP & COMMERCIALIZATION FOR FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE AS A COMPLETELY NEW TREATMENT OPTION

* NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL - COMMERCIALIZATION FOR FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE FOR MEN SUFFERING FROM PROSTATE PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH AGING & PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT

* NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP - EXPECTS TO REPORT ON EUROPEAN REGULATORY REVIEW PROCESS BY END OF Q3 2018