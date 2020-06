June 19 (Reuters) - Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp:

* NYMOX ANNOUNCES UPDATES IN REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR FEXAPOTIDE TREATMENT FOR PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT

* NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL - CERTAIN TASKS HAVE BEEN HAMPERED BY COVID PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS

* NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL - NOW EXPECTING TO FILE APPLICATIONS WITH AUTHORITIES ABOUT BY END OF Q3 OR EARLY Q4