BRIEF-NYSE To Launch FANG+ Options On June 4; Offers Efficient Hedging And Exposure To Basket Of Key Tech Stocks

May 23 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* NYSE TO LAUNCH FANG+ OPTIONS ON JUNE 4; OFFERS EFFICIENT HEDGING AND EXPOSURE TO BASKET OF KEY TECH STOCKS

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE - NYSE FANG+ INDEX OPTION CONTRACT WILL TRADE IN U.S. EXCLUSIVELY ON NYSE’S OPTIONS MARKETS, NYSE ARCA & NYSE AMERICAN

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE - NYSE FANG+ INDEX OPTION CONTRACT WILL TRADE IN U.S. ON NYSE’S OPTIONS MARKETS, NYSE ARCA, NYSE AMERICAN, BEGINNING JUNE 11

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - NYSE FANG+ INDEX IS EQUAL-WEIGHTED & CONSISTS OF TEN STOCKS