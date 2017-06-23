FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NYX Gaming announces commitment for debt refinancing, debenture redemption
June 23, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-NYX Gaming announces commitment for debt refinancing, debenture redemption

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - NYX Gaming Group Ltd:

* NYX Gaming Group announces commitment for debt refinancing and debenture redemption

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - has entered into a commitment with ares management limited to refinance its existing debt

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - company plans to repay its 6% unsecured convertible debentures and all outstanding amounts of its revolving credit facility

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - transaction is expected to close in july 2017

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - redemption of all of company's outstanding 11.0% senior secured series a debentures, 11.0% senior secured series b debentures

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - redemption of all of company's outstanding 11.0% senior secured Series C debentures, each with a due date of December 31, 2019

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - revolving credit facility will be expanded to £15.0 million to provide increased financial flexibility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

