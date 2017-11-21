BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group announces amendment to deal with Scientific Games

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd

* NYX Gaming Group limited announces amendment to arrangement agreement with Scientific Games and waiver of standstill

* Says NYX agreed to waive existing standstill with Scientific Games contained in agreement between NYX and Scientific Games​

* Says ‍waiver of standstill is effective immediately​

* Says ‍deal not approved at vote in Dec or not move forward, Scientific Games to commence contractual takeover offer to NYX shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: