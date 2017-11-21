FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group announces amendment to deal with Scientific Games
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on child soldiers in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on child soldiers in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Trump administration scrambles media signals
Breakingviews
Trump administration scrambles media signals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 5:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group announces amendment to deal with Scientific Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd

* NYX Gaming Group limited announces amendment to arrangement agreement with Scientific Games and waiver of standstill

* Says NYX agreed to waive existing standstill with Scientific Games contained in agreement between NYX and Scientific Games​

* Says ‍waiver of standstill is effective immediately​

* Says ‍deal not approved at vote in Dec or not move forward, Scientific Games to commence contractual takeover offer to NYX shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.