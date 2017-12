BRIEF-NYX Gaming & Scientific Games Announce Sky Betting & Gaming Will Support Proposed Deal

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd:

* NYX GAMING GROUP AND SCIENTIFIC GAMES ANNOUNCE SKY BETTING & GAMING WILL SUPPORT PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NYX

* NYX GAMING GROUP LTD - SKY BETTING & GAMING HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT DEAL OF NYX BY SCIENTIFIC GAMES FOR CAD $2.40 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* NYX GAMING GROUP - INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES & GLASS LEWIS & CO RECOMMENDED THAT NYX SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” SCHEME & SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTIONS

* NYX GAMING GROUP LTD - SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS TO APPROVE ACQUISITION ARE SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: