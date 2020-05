May 27 (Reuters) - NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal :

* APPROVED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN NZX LTD & ASB SECURITIES LTD DATED 5 MAY

* NZX FOUND ASBA BREACHED RULES AS CONSEQUENCE OF 2 ISSUES ON ACCESS TO ASBA OST PLATFORM

* TRIBUNAL CENSURES ASBA FOR BREACH OF RULES

* CONSIDERS BREACHES FALL WITHIN PENALTY BAND 3, PENALTY OF BETWEEN NZ$0 AND NZ$500,000 MAY BE IMPOSED ON ASB

* NZX & ASBA AGREE THAT ASBA WILL PAY TO NZX DISCIPLINE FUND A FINANCIAL PENALTY OF NZ$80,000 FOR BREACH