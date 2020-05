BRIEF-NZ Takeovers Panel Updates On Metlifecare's LoI Application Related To Acquisition By ‍Asia Pacific Village Group​

May 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Takeovers Panel:

* RESPONDS TO METLIFECARE’S APPLICATION FOR A LETTER OF INTENTION

* REVIEWED INFORMATION PROPOSED TO BE PUT BY METLIFECARE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS FOR VOTING ON A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT FOR ACQUISITION

* DOES NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED SCHEME BEING PUT TO SHAREHOLDERS PRIOR TO RESOLUTION OF TERMINATION DISPUTE

* RESERVED POSITION ON ISSUING 'NO-OBJECTION' STATEMENT, IN CASE APPLICATION IS MADE FOR FINAL COURT ORDERS EFFECTING PROPOSED SCHEME