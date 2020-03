March 23 (Reuters) - NZME Ltd:

* ADVISE THAT ITS 2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* EXTENT TO WHICH NZME’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE IMPACTED IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT AT THIS TIME

* TO MITIGATE EXTENT OF IMPACT, CO IMPLEMENTING A NUMBER OF INITIATIVES TO REDUCE COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ACROSS BUSINESS