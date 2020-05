BRIEF-NZME Says Court Declines Injunction To Preserve Exclusive Talks With Nine

May 19 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd :

* ADVISES IT HAS BEEN DECLINED AN INTERIM INJUNCTION TO PRESERVE EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION PERIOD PREVIOUSLY AGREED WITH NINE

* ACCORDINGLY ADVISED COMMERCE COMMISSION THAT NZME’S SUBSIDIARY NZME HOLDINGS LTD HAS WITHDRAWN ITS CLEARANCE APPLICATION

* DECLINED INTERIM INJUNCTION TO PRESERVE EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION PERIOD PREVIOUSLY AGREED WITH NINE FOR STUFF

* CONTINUES TO BELIEVE IT IS BEST PLACED TO SUSTAIN & SUPPORT STUFF’S MASTHEADS, NEWSROOMS AND JOBS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: