BRIEF-NZME Says Expecting April 2020 Advertising Revenues To Be About 50% Lower

April 14 (Reuters) - NZME Ltd:

* IS EXPECTING APRIL 2020 ADVERTISING REVENUES TO BE ABOUT 50% LOWER THAN APRIL 2019

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH OFFERS MADE BY CEO AND INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, REDUCED DIRECTORS’ FEES AND CEO SALARY BY 20% FROM MARCH 2020

* ANTICIPATED THAT FY REVENUE WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN ON CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2019

* IMPLEMENTED A WIDE SCALE WORKFORCE RESTRUCTURING PROJECT, RESULTING IN REDUCTION OF OVER 200 POSITIONS

* HAS REDUCED PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* REDUCTION OF OVER 200 POSITIONS, INCLUDING REDUNDANCIES & REMOVAL OF VACANT POSITIONS ACROSS BUSINESS, REPRESENTING OVER 15% OF NZME’S WORKFORCE

* REQUESTED EMPLOYEES TO TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTS, INCLUDING A NUMBER OF NEWSPAPER INSERTED MAGAZINES COVERING REAL ESTATE, MOTORING AND TRAVEL

* REDUCED SPORTS COVERAGE AND PUBLICATION OF COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS

* CEASED BROADCASTING RADIO SPORT AND REDUCED SIZE OF NZME’S SPORTS COVERAGE TEAMS

* REDUCED OVERALL DISCRETIONARY SPEND AND SOUGHT RENTAL ABATEMENT FROM ITS LANDLORDS

* REDUCED PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* STARTED PROCESS OF ASKING ALL REMAINING EMPLOYEES TO CONTINUE ON A REDUCED SALARY BASIS FOR A TWELVE-WEEK PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: