May 11 (Reuters) - NZME Ltd:

* VIEW IS THAT IT IS STILL IN A BINDING EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION PERIOD WITH NINE

* DOES NOT ACCEPT THAT EXCLUSIVITY HAS BEEN VALIDLY TERMINATED

* VIEW IS THAT IT IS STILL IN BINDING EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION PERIOD WITH NINE TO ACQUIRE STUFF