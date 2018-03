March 13 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF CALENDAR SPREADS AND IMPLIED ORDER FUNCTIONALITY ON ALL FUTURES CONTRACTS IN DAIRY DERIVATIVES MARKET

* CHANGE EFFECTIVE FROM MARCH 19

* CALENDAR SPREAD FUNCTIONALITY EXPECTED TO AID ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY THROUGH TIGHTER BID/ASK SPREADS, INCREASE ORDERS IN LATER-DATED CONTRACTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: