March 5 (Reuters) - Nzx Ltd:

* FEB CASH MARKET DAILY AVERAGE TRADES 11,955‍​

* FEB TOTAL VALUE TRADED FOR CASH MARKET NZ$3.2 BILLION, UP 12.3%‍​

* FEB DAILY AVERAGE VALUE TRADED FOR CASH MARKET NZ$167 MILLION, UP 12.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: