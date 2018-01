Jan 30 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd:

* FY CASH MARKET TRADING TOTAL TRADES 2.1 MILLION, UP 17.0%

* FY DAILY AVERAGE VALUE TRADED NZ$176 MILLION, UP 0.5%

* FY TOTAL VALUE TRADED FOR CASH MARKET TRADING NZ$44 BLN‍​

* FY DAILY AVERAGE TRADES 8,214, UP 17.5%