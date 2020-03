BRIEF-Nzx Ltd Announces Lift In Capital-Raising Capacity To Help Buffer Covid-19

March 19 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd:

* NZX LTD - NZX ANNOUNCES LIFT IN CAPITAL-RAISING CAPACITY TO HELP BUFFER COVID-19

* NZX LTD- PLACEMENT CAP UNDER LISTING RULE 4.5.1 WILL BE INCREASED FROM 15% TO 25% UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2020

* NZX LTD- CERTAIN TIMING REQUIREMENTS FOR RIGHTS ISSUES WILL BE SHORTENED, TO FACILITATE EASIER AND QUICKER PRO RATA OFFERS

* NZX LTD- UNDER CLASS RELIEF, ISSUERS WILL BE ABLE TO UNDERTAKE ADDITIONAL EQUITY SECURITY ISSUANCE WITHOUT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL UP TO REVISED LIMITS

* NZX LTD- THERE COULD ALSO BE AN EXTENSION TO PROPOSED WAIVER PERIOD AND SCOPE OF CLASS WAIVER, IF APPROPRIATE