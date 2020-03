BRIEF-NZX Ltd Announces Proposal To Structurally Separate Exchange's Commercial And Regulatory Roles

March 31 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd:

* ANNOUNCED A PROPOSAL TO STRUCTURALLY SEPARATE EXCHANGE’S COMMERCIAL AND REGULATORY ROLES

* PROPOSED ENTITY TO BE STRUCTURALLY SEPARATE FROM NZX’S COMMERCIAL AND OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES & GOVERNED BY A SEPARATE BOARD

* PROPOSED ENTITY WILL BE TARGETING TO OPERATE ON A COST-NEUTRAL BASIS

* ENTITY WILL BE LED BY JOOST VAN AMELSFORT AS CEO