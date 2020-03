March 23 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd:

* CONFIRMS THAT CAPITAL MARKETS - AS AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE TO NEW ZEALAND - WILL REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL

* SEES NO MATERIAL RISK TO OPERATION OF CORE TRADING AND CLEARING ACTIVITIES, OR ENERGY MARKETS DUE TO COVID-19

* BCP ARRANGEMENTS WILL ENABLE MARKETS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE EFFECTIVELY, EVEN IF ALERT STATUS IS RAISED