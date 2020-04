BRIEF-NZX Regulation Says Equity, Debt Issuers To Have Additional 30 Days To Release Results

April 3 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd:

* ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION TO CLASS RELIEF GRANTED ON 19 MARCH 2020, IN RELATION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMEFRAMES

* EQUITY AND DEBT ISSUERS WILL HAVE UP TO ADDITIONAL 30 DAYS TO PREPARE AND RELEASE RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENTS

* EQUITY, DEBT AND FUND ISSUERS WILL HAVE UP TO ADDITIONAL TWO MONTHS TO PREPARE AND RELEASE ANNUAL REPORTS

* CLASS WAIVER HAS BEEN REVISED TO EXTEND TO EQUITY, DEBT AND FUND ISSUERS WITH 30 JUNE 2020 AND 31 JULY 2020 BALANCE DATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: