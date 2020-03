BRIEF-NZX Responds To Coronavirus Impacts And Measures

March 16 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd:

* NZX RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

* DO NOT FORESEE ANY IMPACT FROM THESE MEASURES ON CONTINUED FULL OPERATION OF OUR MARKETS, REGULATORY FUNCTION, OR SERVICES TO CUSTOMERS.

* REFERS TO NEW BORDER CONTROLS TO PROTECT NEW ZEALANDERS FROM COVID-19

* SEES NO MATERIAL RISK TO OUR CORE TRADING OR CLEARING SYSTEMS, OR ENERGY MARKETS WE RUN

* BELIEVE OUR BCP ARRANGEMENTS WILL ENABLE OUR MARKETS TO OPERATE EFFECTIVELY DURING A WIDER OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* ENCOURAGING VIDEO-CONFERENCING FOR MEETINGS, AND HAS CANCELLED ALL INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

* OFFICES IN WELLINGTON, AUCKLAND & ALBANY (NEW ZEALAND) REMAIN OPEN

* ON BORDER CONTROLS DUE TO COVID-19; DOES NOT SEE ANY IMPACT FROM THESE MEASURES ON FULL OPERATIONS OF MARKETS, REGULATORY FUNCTION, CUSTOMER SERVICES