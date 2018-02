Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nzx Ltd:

* DECLARED A FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 3.1 CENTS PER SHARE‍​

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$14.8 MILLION, UP 61.6 PERCENT

* FY2018 OPERATING EARNINGS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF NZ$28.0 MILLION TO NZ$31.0 MILLION‍​

* FY REVENUE UP 1.1 PERCENT ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS TO NZ$75.3 MILLION

* BOARD ANNOUNCES IT WILL OFFER DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, TO BE IN PLACE FOR 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND

* ENTERS TERM SHEET TO SELL FARMERS WEEKLY