April 12 (Reuters) - NZX Regulation :

* APPROVED HK EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD, SINGAPORE EXCHANGE, & TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AS RECOGNISED STOCK EXCHANGES FOR EQUITY LISTINGS

* APPROVAL ENABLES ISSUERS LISTED ON HKEX, SGX & TSX TO APPLY FOR SECONDARY LISTING ON NZX UNDER OVERSEAS LISTED ISSUER REGIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: