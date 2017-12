BRIEF-NZX To Implement Changes To Trading And Clearing Pricing Structure In 2H2018

Dec 20 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd:

* TO IMPLEMENT CHANGES TO ITS TRADING AND CLEARING PRICING STRUCTURE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* WILL MIGRATE TO A TRADING AND CLEARING PRICING MODEL IN LINE WITH GLOBAL PRACTICE

* FURTHER DETAILS, INCLUDING MODEL AND IMPLEMENTATION TIMELINE, TO BE OUTLINED IN EXCHANGE‘S FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS IN FEB 2018

* WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH BROADER MARKET TO DETERMINE PRICING STRUCTURE AS PART OF IMPLEMENTATION PLAN IN Q1 2018