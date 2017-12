Dec 18 (Reuters) - O-Film Tech Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST OPTOELECTRIC UNIT‘S CAPITAL BY 730 MILLION YUAN ($110.33 million) TO 2.2 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO INVEST 100.5 MILLION YUAN TO SET UP THEME PARK PROJECT JV FOR 50.25 PERCENT STAKE