a day ago
BRIEF-O-Net Coating enters agreement with Butterfly to form JV
#Communications Equipment
August 3, 2017 / 1:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-O-Net Coating enters agreement with Butterfly to form JV

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - O-net Technologies Group Ltd

* O-Net Coating entered into agreement with Butterfly in relation to formation of JV company

* JV company shall be owned as to 50 pct by O-Net Coating and 50 pct by Butterfly

* Total registered capital of JV co HK$10 million with O-Net Coating & Butterfly investing HK$5 million each

* ‍JV company will principally be engaged in development of 3D sensing modules for smartphone applications​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

